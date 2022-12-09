Steven Gerrard on Jordan Henderson: “It Was the Perfect All-Round Performance”

Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard believes that current skipper Jordan Henderson put in a “perfect all-round performance” against Senegal in the World Cup, playing for England. Henderson scored the opening goal for England, and the side went on to win the game 3-0 and advance to the knockout stages.

And Gerrard believes that Hendo put to rest many of his critics’ voices that night.

“Being a midfielder, being around Jordan on the daily basis, to see the sacrifices, his dedication and what he puts into his own preparation, the hard work that he puts in, I’m not surprised that he’s putting in this level of performance and I’m delighted for him”, he said.

“But it seems as if a lot of people outside the LFC family don’t need an invite to point a finger towards him so I’m delighted that he has shut a few up.”

Henderson brings wisdom and experience to the young England side, he believes, and thus adds value to Gareth Southgate’s squad in a unique way.

“I think England have got a lot of young, exciting talent, but you need experienced players that positionally give these younger players licence to go and cause a lot of damage”, said Gerrard.

“I think Jordan, what he’s found in that performance is a typical Jordan Henderson performance where he is solid, his A to Bs are all really good, positionally he is bang on, but at the right time he joins in and gets himself forward.

“He’s a really strong runner and his timing for the goal and his execution of the goal was world-class and it was the perfect all-round performance, so credit to him.”