Darwin Núñez Apologizes For Uruguay’s World Cup Exit

Uruguay were on the losing end of one of the most dramatic moments in recent World Cup history on Friday. They were eliminated from the group stages due to a last gasp goal scored by South Korea in their win over Portugal.

The goal was the tiebreaker the Asian team needed to sneak into the runner up position group H based on the tiebreaker of amount of goals scored.

As expected, there were tears of frustration and grief from many of the Uruguayan players, Darwin Núñez played every minute of the three games in their group stage campaign. After the match, the Liverpool player took to Twitter to apologize his nation for their failure.

“We didn’t deserve this ending but the dream ended,” he said on his social media account. “Sorry to all the Uruguayan people.”

No merecíamos este final pero el sueño terminó.



Núñez is now on a path back to Liverpool to rejoin his team and hopefully help the Reds work towards a better end than his country had.

He has the dubious honor of becoming Liverpool’s first player to return from Qatar following their country’s elimination.