Darwin Núñez Apologizes For Uruguay’s World Cup Exit

Uruguay were on the losing end of one of the most dramatic moments in recent World Cup history on Friday, eliminated from the group stages due to a last gasp goal scored by South Korea in their win over Portugal despite winning their own match against Ghana.

The late goal by South Korea was the tiebreaker the Asian team needed to sneak into the runner up position group H based, giving them a superior goal differentia to the South Americans when the two countries finished level on points.

As expected, there were tears of frustration and grief from many of the Uruguayan players, including ex-Red Luis Suarez—who many Ghanians took particular pleasure in knocking out of the tournament—and current Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez, who played every minute of the three games in his country’s group stage campaign. After the match, the player took to Twitter to apologize to his nation for their failure.

“We didn’t deserve this ending but the dream ended,” he said on his social media account. “Sorry to all the Uruguayan people.”

Núñez has the dubious honor of becoming Liverpool’s first player to return from Qatar following their country’s elimination. He will now rejoin Liverpool when they reconvene for a training camp in Dubai before the season restarts, and hopefully he will be able to help the Reds work towards a better end this season than his country had at the World Cup.