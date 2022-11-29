World Cup Round Up: Brazil Goes Through While Uruguay Stumbles

Ibrahima Konaté was the first Liverpool player who officially made it through the World Cup group stages. France won their first two games in group D, ensuring their passage to the round of 16. They are on track to win the group as well, but that depends on the results of their final match against Tunisia, as well as second place Australia’s match against Denmark.

Monday brought the second player moving through to the next round. Alisson Becker kept a second clean sheet for Brazil in goal. These two victories have put them through. They have a three goal advantage over second placed Switzerland, so they are likely to win group G.

Darwin Núñez had a much worse day on Monday. His Uruguay fell to Portugal 2-0, putting them firmly on the bottom of group H. Their final match is against Ghana on Friday. They will need to beat the African team and hope that South Korea fail to win against Portugal. It’s not impossible, but it’s improbable that they’ll pull through to the round of 16.

Tuesday will see Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold fight for their final spots in their groups. Both groups are relatively close. Both the Netherlands and England are likely to make it through, but it’s not a sure bet.