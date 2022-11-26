World Cup Round Up: Frustration For Liverpool Players

It hasn’t been smooth sailing in Qatar for many of Liverpool’s internationals in this latest round of group stage World Cup games — though one country found success.

Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 with two goals from Richarlison leading them to victory in their opening match of the tournament. Keeping the clean sheet for them was Alisson Becker. Fabinho was in the squad, but remained an unused substitute for the whole game. Brazil

Another unused sub was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had to watch his team end in a scoreless draw with the USA on Friday. Jordan Henderson came on for Jude Bellingham in the 70th minute to no avail. However, the point still puts England on top of group going into their final match against Wales.

Virgil van Dijk captained his Netherlands team to a 1-1 draw against Ecuador, leaving the two teams in a dead heat for the top spot in group A.

Finally, Darwin Núñez joined the scoreless draw club with his country Uruguay. They came up empty in their opening match against South Korea.

In upcoming matches, after earning a starting position in France’s opening victory against Australia, Ibrahima Konaté will be on the bench when Les Bleus take on Denmark on Saturday.

Liverpool players get Sunday off, but then Brazil and Uruguay return to action on Monday for their second round matches.