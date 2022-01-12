AFCON Update: Egypt Fall to Nigeria 1-0

Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah and his country Egypt opened up their African Cup of Nations campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria. The game was decided by a goal in the 30th minute when Kelechi Iheanacho scored by way of a brilliant chest-and-volley at the edge of the box. His performance and match-winning goal would earn the Leicester City forward man of the match honours as Nigeria overcame Egypt at the Stade Roumde Adjia, located in the northwestern Cameroonian city of Garoua.

Mo Salah, captaining the Pharaohs, was often isolated and cut a frustrated figure. A lone scoring chance came his way in the second half, but his shot at close-range was saved by the boot of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. Other than that lone chance, it was a pretty incident-free evening for the Nigerian goalkeeper.

Egypt will face Guinea-Bissau and Sudan next in their remaining group stage matches, in their quest to reach the round of 16.