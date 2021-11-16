Trent Alexander-Arnold Gets Three Assists As England Thump San Marino

Monday night won’t be one that San Marino fans want to remember. The tiny, perpetual underdogs were taken apart by a dominant England squad in a dead rubber match . The Three Lions already all but secured a spot in the World Cup and San Marino were long since out of the running.

England put 10 goals past San Marino, and three of them were cued up by Liverpool’s favored son, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent, somewhat sadistically, provided the assists for England’s eight, ninth, and 10th goals of the evening. The first was a cross to substitute Tyrone Mings in the 69th minute, after San Marino player Dante Carlos was sent. The next came only 10 minutes later to substitute Tammy Abraham. Trent’s final assist was to Bukayo Saka only one minute later. That’s three assists in 11 minutes for Trent. I’m not sure if that’s a record, but it should be.

Alexander-Arnold played all 90 minutes of the match without injury — a feat considering the experiences of fellow countryman Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and Andrew Robertson.

Klopp will need his star right-back when Liverpool take on Arsenal this weekend following the end of the international break and Liverpool’s first loss of the season against West Ham.