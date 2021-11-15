Neco Williams Scores And Mohamed Salah Assists As Reds Feature For Their International Teams

As Ye Old International Break wears on, Liverpool fans were due some good news. Jordan Henderson started off with a goal and an assist for England, but was then sent home to Merseyside after sustaining some sort of a knock. That was, of course, after Sadio Mané was subbed off for Senegal after a heavy collision.

Well, Neco Williams provided some joy for Liverpool and Wales fans. A right back by trade, Williams was deployed as a left back for Wales as they took on Belarus in a Group E World Cup qualifier. The youngster received a simple square ball from Gareth Bale at the top left corner of the box before cutting inside to his right foot. Williams smashed a low shot to the near post that surprised the Belarusian keeper, and just managed to squeak over the line for a goal in the 20th minute. Former Liverpool player Harry Wilson provided two assists as Wales went on to win 5-1. With the win, Williams and Wales have secured a spot in the European playoffs for next year’s World Cup after finishing second in their group.

Also in Group E, Divock Origi and Belgium were in action against Estonia. Origi earned a call up after his recent goal scoring exploits for Liverpool, and was brought on in the 84th minute. His Belgian side have directly qualified for the World Cup as group winners.

Andy Robertson captained his Scotland side to a playoff spot from Group F. The Scots defeated Moldova 2-0 to secure the second spot in their group. It comes with no surprise that Robbo was a bit chuffed.

Job done, playoff secured!!

COME ON THE SCOTIA pic.twitter.com/jyh9Gksdsm — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 12, 2021

Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands are still in limbo as to their qualifying status after a 2-2 draw with Montenegro. Van Dijk played the full match, but the Netherlands will have to wait until Tuesday’s round of matches to see who from their group will qualify automatically and who will go through to a playoff. The Netherlands are currently at the top of their group with 20 points, with Turkey and Norway just two points behind each. The Netherlands plays Norway on Tuesday, while Turkey will take on Montenegro.

Outside of Europe (because, you know, there are places outside of Europe), Mohamed Salah continued to do Mohamed Salah things. While he didn’t score for Egypt, he did provide an assist in a 2-2 draw with Angola. Egypt were down 2-0, and scored in the 45th and 59th minute to earn a point. The draw secured Egypt the top spot in Group F of the African qualifiers, meaning they are through to the playoffs in March to determine the five African teams who will qualify for the World Cup proper.