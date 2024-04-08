Rail Seating Coming to the Full Kop

Liverpool FC announced today that the Kop will be fully rail-seating for the 2024/25 campaign following a successful trial period last season.

Liverpool have had a Safe Standing License since the start of the 2023/24 season, and a phased installation program commenced from that point. Sections of the ground, including parts of the Kop, employed such seating over the course of this campaign.

The work to install this seating across the rest of the Kop will begin after the close of this season and will continue through early 2024/25, though the club notes that access to these seats will not be impeded during construction.

The incremental installation, which began in 2021/22 as a trial, has seen the initial 7,800 seats from the first trial increased first by 2,500 in 2022/23 and 3,000 this season. The final phase will complete the Kop.