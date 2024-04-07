Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Frustrating Draw With Manchester United

That one hurt. For the second time this season, Liverpool absolutely dominated a frankly woeful Manchester United side in the league but failed to walk away with a win. A simple error from young Jarell Quansah gifted Manchester United hope, and a wunderstrike from Kobie Mainoo put the hosts on top despite being dominated through most of the match. Liverpool clawed one back late, but could not complete the comeback for a win.

Below, we take a look at some winners and losers on the night, and attempt to disentangle narrative from fact.

Winners

Harvey Elliott

The young midfielder was again a bright spot off of the bench. He consistently provided a threat, whether on the dribble or with his passing and crossing. He earned the penalty that allowed Liverpool to tie the match back up late after absolutely rinsing Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the dribble.

Andy Robertson

The Scotsman was back in the starting lineup and put in a strong effort. He co-led the team with four key passes, and was a constant threat down the left side. He put in some good deliveries into the box that deserved better finishes.

Arsenal

The Gunners finish the weekend at the top of the table on goal difference. I did not like writing that sentence.

Losers

Finishing things off against the dross

After weathering a chaotic opening few minutes to the match, Liverpool absolutely controlled things, finishing the first half with a 1-0 lead and outshooting the hosts 15-0. Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Diaz, and Dominik Szoboszlai all failed to convert on some very good chances. The Reds would go on to rue their failure to convert any of the gilt-edged chances to put the match to bed. What makes it hurt even more is over the course of two Premier League matches outshot Manchester United 62-15, but failed to win either match.

62 - Liverpool had 62 shots in their two Premier League matches against Man Utd this season (34 Anfield, 28 Old Trafford); no side has ever had more against a single opponent in a season on record (from 2003-04) in the competition. Peppered. pic.twitter.com/SVW2JAt6O6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2024

Controlling Destiny

With the draw, Liverpool are now level on points with Arsenal, but are behind on goal difference by 9 goals. With Manchester City only a point behind, Liverpool will have to be perfect and hope Arsenal slips up along the way of the Reds are to send Jürgen Klopp out with a Premier League title.

Anthony Taylor

Let me be clear, the refereeing in now way decided the match. It still doesn’t make Taylor any less of a git for being terrible at his job in the center of the pitch.

From the Manager

“In all the time I’ve been here we never dominated United like we did in these two games but we didn’t win them.”

-Jürgen Klopp

What Happens Next

Liverpool will have to shake off the result as they continue their busy fixture list with a return to European play on Thursday. The Reds will host Atalanta in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals as Liverpool look to keep their quest for a European trophy moving forward.