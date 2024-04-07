Manchester United 2, Liverpool 2: Man Of The Match

Liverpool may have finished the match level with Manchester United, but it certainly felt like a loss. After taking an early lead through an acrobatic Luis Diaz finish, Liverpool continued to pile on the pressure, generating chance after chance throughout the first half. Alexis Mac Allister was running the game yet again, popping up everywhere in midfield. Virgil van Dijk was imperious in the back, shutting down any potential counter attacks that came through. The Reds failed to finish their chances, however, and pissed away the lead. Harvey Elliott’s introduction off the bench gave Liverpool a spark again, and he earned the penalty that Mohamed Salah buried to tie the match back up. Elliott and Diaz both were dangerous late, but neither could find a way through.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

