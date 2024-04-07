Manchester United 2, Liverpool FC 2 - Match Recap: Same Old Trafford

Manchester United 2 - 2 Liverpool

Manchester United: Fernandes 50’, Mainoo 67’

Liverpool: Díaz 23’, Salah (P) 84’

Pre-Match

Liverpool enter this match needing to win in order to maintain their hold on the top spot of the Premier League table. They have added motivation in wanting to avenge the painful loss to United three weeks earlier that saw the Reds crash out of the FA Cup.

First Half

The match starts off at a breakneck pace, with shots for both sides in the opening 5 minutes. Dominik Szoboszlai has a terrific look, courtesy of a delightful ball from Mohamed Salah, that is saved by André Onana. This definitely has the feel of a derby and the good news, for Liverpool at least, is that United look much more open than they’d been in the previous meetings this season.

Just shy of 10 minutes gone and the word of the moment for the Reds is “control.” Liverpool don’t look like they’re on the brink, it’s just that they’ve been a bit sloppy with passes going begging and possession being lost a bit too easily.

Not long after writing that, Liverpool settle into the most sustained possession they’ve had, helping to blunt the energy and creating a few problems for United. The break remains on for the Reds and it’s clear that the lads are keen to progress the ball quickly once they’ve won possession.

GOAL!!! Luis Díaz puts in the goal after Darwin Nuñez flicks the ball on from a corner. Terrific finish from Lucho as he puts it past three United players tasked with guarding the goal.

Things have quieted down a bit, with Liverpool continuing to assert their influence on the game. They go into the half with the lead after doing an incredible job defensively, essentially smothering United.

Second Half

The trick for Liverpool will be to maintain that control on the match that they displayed to close it out. No changes to either team at the half.

Goal. Bruno Fernandes. Liverpool once more come out at the half a bit slow and get punished for it. The Reds will need to convert at least one of the many shots they’ll likely create this half in order to secure all the points. The wastefulness in misplaying a couple of passes - like the break that ended with Darwin crossing the ball instead of playing it to Szoboszlai - is looming with this scoreline.

Substitution. Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez come on for Dominik Szoboszlai and Conor Bradley. Bradley coming off was always on because the young defender was booked for a yellow relatively early in the first half.

Goal. Mainoo. The sloppiness in Liverpool’s final passes - or the lack of decisiveness in making them - is absolutely absent in the buildup to United’s second, as they manage to find the young midfielder with decent space just inside of the 18 before he curls it into the top corner.

Substitution. Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo come on for Wataru Endo and Darwin Nuñez. The lads are really going to need dig in deep to claim all three points.

Liverpool continue to hold possession, but United are pretty resolute in their defending. Mo gets a chance off of a rebound from a saved Díaz shot but puts it wide. Should be said that Mo’s looked off the mark again, but also worth noting that he’s playing during Ramadan.

PENALTY. Liverpool are awarded a penalty as Harvey Elliott is clattered into by Wan-Bissaka. Salah will take.

GOAL!!!! Mo Salah converts the penalty after sending Onana the wrong way. Big goal, especially given his recent struggles from the spot.

The game peters out, generally, from that moment on. A couple of half chances for either side and some emotional jostling, notwithstanding. It ends 2-all.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool are held to a frustrating draw, seeing their title challenge take a minor blow at the hands of their most hated rivals. It’s not a great result and perhaps one of the matches/periods of play that we’ll look back on at the end of the season. For now, Liverpool are level on points but behind on goal difference. Which, for me, means it’s still all left to play for.