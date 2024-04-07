 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game at Old Trafford with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By AJ Joven
Manchester United v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

| Sunday, April 7th |

Premier League | Old Trafford

3:30PM BST/10:30AM EDT

Liverpool, as it has been since they’ve officially entered the title race, will need to win in order to keep their hold on first place in the league and keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City both notching wins. Doing that while dispatching a Manchester United side that managed to do a truly rare thing - prevent Liverpool from snatching points from a losing position - while simultaneously knocking the Merseysiders out of the FA Cup will likely be an added motivator.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); NBC & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

