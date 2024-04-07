Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Manchester United VS Liverpool FC

| Sunday, April 7th |

Premier League | Old Trafford

3:30PM BST/10:30AM EDT

Liverpool, as it has been since they’ve officially entered the title race, will need to win in order to keep their hold on first place in the league and keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City both notching wins. Doing that while dispatching a Manchester United side that managed to do a truly rare thing - prevent Liverpool from snatching points from a losing position - while simultaneously knocking the Merseysiders out of the FA Cup will likely be an added motivator.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); NBC & Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

Manchester United

U N I T E D #MUFC || #MUNLIV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 7, 2024

Liverpool

Team news confirmed for #MUNLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 7, 2024

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2023-24 season in the Premier League, Europa League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.