Want To Succeed Like Mohamed Salah? Here’s How!

Was the title clickbait? I don’t know, maybe. Look, do I think any of you reading this will ever play football as well as Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah? No. But if you want some suggestions for how to succeed in your own personal goals, then Salah has some advice for you.

Speaking to the official site, he explained his visualization ritual.

“I do it sometimes when I wake up. I sit at the edge of the bed or edge of a chair and sit straight, your back straight. You close your eyes and you visualise what you want to achieve or how you want to see yourself,” he said.

“You just visualise with the feeling. The feeling is the most important thing because the feeling is like energy. Once you visualise it, it will happen.”

Unfortunately, you’ll need more than a good imagination and waking up a few minutes early to finally grab that dream job.

“But you need to work [for] it, not just visualise it and just lay down and wait and see. It takes a lot of courage as well to do it,” he continued.

“I think when I come to a situation, I don’t feel it happened for the first time. Because when you repeat it over and over and over again, when you go to the situation, your mind knows, ‘Ah, I’ve been there before.’ So I’m not stressed, I had that feeling before.

“That’s why I’m telling you that the feeling is the most important thing. When you do things for the first, second or third time, it becomes easier with the time.”

So there you have it. Mo Salah’s best life tips for conquering your goals and achieving your dreams. If I may be so bold to add another suggestion: drink enough water. If you’re going to be climbing personal mountains, you’ll need to stay well hydrated.