Tragedy Chanting Message from Jürgen Klopp

Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford this Sunday, head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke to the press about the match and about more serious issues around the football.

Klopp has spoken about tragedy chanting before, and this latest statement comes in response to a press question noting both Liverpool and Manchester United’s Foundations’ efforts to clamp down on tragedy chanting around these matches in recent years:

It’s super-important. There are different aspects. One is that I don’t hear it, honestly, when I’m on the sideline. I heard after the game that it happened, and that is obviously not great. In general it’s just helpful that we educate our kids in specific things: respect, understanding, all these kind of things. I just see it that way, that two of the biggest football clubs in the world, let’s just show a bit of class in these moments. So, don’t sing this or sing that, just show class. Have a fight on the pitch, let’s play football, if you want be happy if we lose or whatever, these kinds of things, that’s all fine. But besides that, just show a bit of class. That would be really my wish for all of us.

Klopp’s call for class and understanding is key, and education efforts are ongoing at both clubs.