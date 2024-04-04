Digging Deeper into Liverpool’s 3-1 Win over Sheffield United

Nothing is ever void of drama when Liverpool take the pitch, and they somehow conspired to make tonight another such occasion, despite taking on the worst defensive team in Europe’s top five leagues, as they ultimately dispatched Sheffield United to retake their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

Darwin Núñez gave his side the lead through one of the dumbest goals you’ll ever see, closing down the keeper and leaping into the air to deflect an attempted clearance into the back of the net with a textbook example of Other Body Part, before the Reds were pegged back by, impossibly, an even dumber goal early in the second half, as a long cross was limply headed back across the box, then bumbled over the line through Caoimhín Kelleher’s legs by way of Conor Bradley’s unsuspecting shin.

The hosts had been cruising since taking the lead, but turned up the heat when necessary, and there were strong echoes of the title winning season of 2019/20, both in how they dialed it back when leading, and how quickly they were able to generate pressure at will when their hand was forced. Goals from man of the moment Alexis Mac Allister and substitute Cody Gakpo sealed the deal, and Liverpool can go into the weekend as league leaders.

Below, then, a quick word on the winners and losers on the night.

Winners

Albicelestial: In a game that had seen stupidity and random chance create its two only goals, Alexis Mac Allister pulled something out of the heavens to reestablish the Reds’ lead. Pouncing on a loose ball bobbling out of the box, the Argentinian struck first time with the fury of a thousand dying suns, swerving the ball into the top corner in an unstoppable arc. It was Gerrard-esque in the force and finality with which it hit the back of the net, and it knocked the wind out of the visitors.

The World Cup winner also hit the crossbar in another addition to the woodwork hall of fame a few minutes later, and was otherwise impeccable in the six, dictating the tempo, blocking passes and making open field tackles throughout, further fortifying his late run at player of the season accolades.

The Flying Scotsman: They say you never truly know what you’ve got til it’s gone, but honestly, the impact of a mach fit Andrew Robertson absence has not been made appropriately clear to us until the Scot took the pitch tonight.

Following injury and surgery to his shoulder as well as some ankle issues, the Scot has only played 350-odd Premier League minutes for the Reds since early October, and while deputising from Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez has been largely satisfactory, the difference the 30-year old can still make was on full display tonight.

Driving run after driving run pinned the Sheffield United lines back, while whipped crosses and relentless pressing had the visiting defenders running for their lives as they were pushed ever deeper into their own box. Mac Allister’s divine strike came off a rebounded Robertson cross, and the Scot also notched his 59th Premier League assist with a pinpoint cross onto Cody Gakpo’s head for the clincher.

Joe Gomez did an admirable job recycling possession and shutting down transitions in the first half, but when you absolutely, positively have to force a goal through your left-back, accept no substitutes.

Losers

Conor Bradley: Lots of good runs off the ball and a serious defensive shift put in, but the young Northern Irishman failed to convert any of his dangerous possession into actual chances, and he conceded a preposterous own goal, his second in less than a month.

He’s been quite sensational since breaking through, Bradley, but tonight was not his best night on the job.

What Happens Next

The Reds travel to Manchester to take on their arch rivals United, who at this very moment has just conceded in the 10th and 11th minute of stoppage time to throw away a 3-2 win over Chelsea. Hopefully, the Reds will be able to add to the hilarity on Sunday and retain their grip on the title, before a visit from Atalanta follows on Thursday, in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.