Liverpool 3, Sheffield United 1 - Match Recap: Hard Way FC Does It Again

Liverpool 3 - 1 Sheffield United

Reds: Chaos Himbo 17’, MacAllister 77’, Gakpo 90’

Blades: Bradley (OG) 58’

Pre-Match

Liverpool can once again go top of the pile with a win over Sheffield United tonight. If the Reds were to actually put someone to the sword (pun sort of intended) during the run in, this seems like the opponent to do it. The Blades come to Anfield with the worst record at both ends of the pitch, and the biggest negative goal differential (an eye watering -50).

So, Darwin, Mo, and Lucho...do your worst.

First Half

Liverpool seem to have not realized that warmups ended and the game started, actually, and escaped two really excellent chances by Sheffield United without conceding. Kelleher came up big on a point-blank effort, when the rest of the defense just completely switched off at the back post.

It’s not long before Liverpool are firmly in the ascendency, and Darwin makes it 1-0 after the goalkeeper tries to clear it, but only clears it as far as Darwin’s turned back, and it ricochets into the empty net. And this is why Sheff United are bottom of the pile.

As we approach halftime, we’re left to wonder how Liverpool are not ahead by more than one goal. The Reds have a staggering 83% possession with 13 shots and 5 on target. However, the xG tells a different tale: just 0.67 from the home side. A wee bit of patience in the attacking third would go a long way to picking out a better final pass, and a better opportunity for scoring more goal. Regardless, keep firing, assholes.

Second Half

Liverpool start the second half with lots of possession and attacking intent (minus the actual end product).

And then a sucker punch comes, the weakest of speculative crosses to the back post is nodded down, deflected off Bradley, and through Kelleher’s legs. Super unlucky.

On the hour mark, Kloppo brings on Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliot come on for Gravenberch and Salah. Gomez goes into the 6.

About 10 minutes later, Klopp brings on Gakpo and Curtis Jones for Gomez and Szoboszlai.

ALEXIS MACALLISTER BREAKS THE DEADLOCK WITH A THUNDERBOLT FROM DISTANCE. You won’t see many strikes sweeter than that one, holy fucking shit.

A few minutes later Mac hits the post from a direct free kick!

And Gakpo puts any doubts to bed! He makes a great run into the box, and Robertson picks him out, putting it on a plate for his headed finish.

Final Thoughts

So, those of us who wanted Liverpool to put up a big number (myself included) will be disappointed that we didn’t put the Blades to the sword. Instead, Hard Way FC does what they do, and made us sweat it out before giving us two massive let offs.

United on Sunday. 8 more games to go, Liverpool top of the league.