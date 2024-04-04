Jürgen Klopp Calls on Fans to Enjoy Tight Premier League Title Race

Being in a three-team title fight can be stressful. Feeling as though the only way to win the Premier League, especially with an opponent like Manchester City in the mix, is to win out can make any game that Liverpool isn’t comfortably winning a rather nervy affair. Manager Jürgen Klopp, though, would rather embrace the positives of being in a title fight.

Positives like that you’re in a title fight, something the 17 other Premier League sides that aren’t Liverpool or City or Arsenal can’t say. Moment to moment and match to match there’s pressure in it, sure—but it’s a pressure that the fans and players of all the other clubs would happily take on if it meant that they were in the mix to just maybe win it all in May.

“It is up to us how much we enjoy the situation we are in and I could not mean this more,” Klopp said. “No one else gets to decide this, only us. There will be pressure from outside, there will be difficult moments, and there will be times when events can swing against us, but you know what? This is what we are in it for so let’s enjoy every single second.”

Even being in the fight to win a league title isn’t a given for most clubs that aren’t propped up by the wealth of, and used as a sportswashing front for, a human rights abusing nation state. Liverpool, of course, have won just once in the Premier League era. Arsenal haven’t won a title since their invincible 2003-04 campaign, a full two decades ago now.

“We all know that there are two other outstanding teams going for the biggest prize in English football and we respect them both,” Klopp added. “So we cannot decide what the outcome will be at this stage, but we can decide how much we enjoy the experience and we know that if we do enjoy it we might even give ourselves a better chance.”