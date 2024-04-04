Liverpool vs. Sheffield United: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS SHEFFIELD UNITED
| Thursday, April 4th |
Premier League | Anfield
7:30PM BST/2:30PM EST
After Arsenal and Manchester City got back to their winning ways last night, the Reds have an opportunity to go back on top. They’re welcoming the worst team in the league, and by some distance, Sheffield United, who have shipped 77 goals (11 more than second-worst Burnley), and have only scored 27 (5 less than second-worst, again, Burnley). Their goal differential, thusly, is also comfortably the worst. All of this is to say that the Reds should expect to put Sheff United to the sword tonight, and anything less than a big win will be a disappointment, to say the least.
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Sheffield United
Television & Streaming: TNT Sports 2 (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 1 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 1 (Nigeria); Star Hub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
SHEFFIELD UNITED
