Jarell Quansah Is Ready For High Stakes Run Up

Liverpool fans in the Klopp era are no strangers to nerve-wracking ends to seasons. They have battled it out for every trophy there is over the years. Having players on the team who can handle the stress when every game is vital is the difference between success and failure.

It takes nerve, persistence, and, of course, skill to be up for the challenge when playing at the highest possible level and for the game’s biggest awards.

Jarell Quansah is a young player who has had his breakout season with the Reds. The 21-year-old has proven quite capable playing alongside his older counterparts in the center of defense. He’s already made 26 appearances in all competitions this season. With Joel Matip on his way out this summer, it’s reassuring to know that the hole he’ll leave behind won’t be as hard to fill as it otherwise would have been.

But these next six weeks will be a huge test for Quansah, as he’ll be thrust into a threeway title challenge along with Manchester City and Arsenal and trying to advance in the Europa League.

The defender seems to be confident, excited, and cautious all at once.

“When I was younger, I always wanted to be part of title races and competing for trophies. That’s always been my main goal to be a part of that, and to be a part of this team has been special,” he said.

But then he added some sound advice from the manager: “It’s a healthy balance. I think the gaffer says if you’re not feeling nerves, you might not be ready for stuff – I completely agree with that.

“If you’re too calm, you can be a bit complacent and can get caught out at times. [There is a] healthy balance between the both. Feeling a bit of butterflies can always make you perform better.”

His next challenge to test that theory will be against Sheffield United when they travel to Anfield on Thursday.