Jurgen Klopp Reunited With Liverpool Fan Sean Cox

Long time Liverpool fan Sean Cox returned to Anfield on Sunday for the first time in a couple years to see the Reds defeat Brighton. After the match Cox and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reconnected for a chat amongst old friends.

Jürgen welcomes Seán Cox and his family to Anfield after yesterday's game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/McuSUB8A6I — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 1, 2024

In the video you can see Klopp beam a smile from ear to ear when he sees Cox. The person accompanying Cox then tells the German manager that Sean will stand up for Klopp. Cox has been bound to a wheelchair since he was the victim of a heinous attack outside of Anfield by Italian ultras ahead of Liverpool’s match with AS Roma in 2018.

The two friends can be seen embracing for a bit and whispering into each others ears. “So happy to see you,” Klopp said to the family as he bid farewell to Sean.

Hopefully Klopp and Liverpool can finish the season strong to give Sean something else to smile about.