Calum Scanlon Signs New Contract

Calum Scanlon has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC, extending his stay at the club. He signed his first professional contract with the club in March 2022 and has now recommitted his future. The 19-year-old left-back joined the Reds from his hometown club Birmingham City in February 2021. Scanlon played both left-back and left-wing during his time at the Academy.

Most memorably, Scanlon made his senior debut against Toulouse in the Europa League at Anfield in October, displaying the wheels that make him such a threat in his position. He also featured in the away game at Union SG in December.

Due to injuries at the left-back spot, Scanlon was an unused substitute for home Premier League fixtures against Everton and Brentford and cup ties with AFC Bournemouth and Southampton.

With his future at the club reaffirmed, I would expect him to get a loan outside of the club next season.