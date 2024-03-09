Liverpool vs. Manchester City Premier League 2023-24 Preview & Team News

LIVERPOOL VS. MANCHESTER CITY

| Sunday, March 10th |

Premier League | Anfield

4:45PM GMT/11:45AM EST

In addition to the potentially season-defining importance of this game against Manchester City, it could also be the last time that Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola come up against each other before Klopp leaves Liverpool. The Guardiola/Klopp rivalry has a much more congenial vibe compared to Guardiola’s past rivalry with Jose Mourinho that began in La Liga and leaked over into the Premier League.

Klopp and Guardiola brought their differing managing styles and football acumen to their roles and cultivate a top of the table battle that spanned years. They still could play one last match in the FA Cup, but regardless, it’s the end of an era.

That said, let’s end this baby on a high note. Victory for the Reds means moving four points ahead of City at the top of the table with only 10 games left to play. This might not make or break the team’s season, but could certainly bend it some, depending on the outcome.

Despite the many injured players, Liverpool’s Academy players and fringe players have stepped up to keep the team performing at a high level and winning games. Players like Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Jayden Danns, and Caoimhín Kelleher have all have showed up to play, admirably slotting into the positions and style of play that Klopp has needed of them. If this season ends well, surely it will go down as a whole team effort to push towards their shared goals.

In the past two weeks, Liverpool have lifted what will hopefully prove to be their first trophy of the season and won games in the three other competitions in which they remain. The latest win in the Europa League during midweek even saw the return of Mohamed Salah to stretch his legs for 20 minutes.

Darwin Núñez returned from injury in time to score the winner against Nottingham Forest and then two more against Sparta Prague. He’ll be one to watch in the middle, likely with Salah and Luis Díaz flanking him.

Manchester City are, annoyingly, having a good moment as well. They qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League in midweek and came from behind to best their good for nothing rivals Manchester United in the league.

Both teams are highly motivated to see this one out while Arsenal will be hoping for a draw to tip the precarious balance at the top of the table.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Núñez, Díaz

Salah’s return is a huge boost to the team, but there are still several key team members who will be unavailable for selection. Those who definitely will not be involved include Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Doak, Joel Matip, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, and Ryan Gravenberch. Questions surround Ibrahima Konaté, who went off injured in the second half of Liverpool’s Europa League victory and young, up and comer Jayden Danns, who got a concussion midweek.

Manchester City have their own misses including Erling Haaland, Matheus Nunes, Jack Grealish, and potentially Jeremy Doku.

What the Managers Had to Say

Jurgen Klopp: “Big game. City games [are] big games always. Were always. Will probably always be. Title-race decider? I don’t know who brought that up – I think it’s really early. If you go through all the different possible scenarios, then I don’t think after whatever result anybody should open the bottles of champagne. Nothing happened then. But it’s three points.”

Pep Guardiola: “Always [playing against Klopp] was a pleasure - and Sunday will be too but we will try to win the game. The way his teams play football, always you learn. The way they play, the teams play. It will be nice because always it has been and accept the challenge.”

The Officials

Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

