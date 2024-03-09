Leanne Kiernan and Diogo Jota Talk About Their Female Role Models For International Women’s Day

Liverpool recognized International Women’s Day on Friday as part of their Red Together inclusion initiative with a pair of videos celebrating a couple of role models that have helped two of our strikers become stars. Leanne Kiernan and Diogo Jota both spent time recognizing the women that helped shape them into the players they are today in heartwarming videos.

Jota named his mother, grandmother, Brazilian player Marta, and Olympic marathon runner Rosa Mota as his female role models, saying: “My grandmother helped a lot raising us. I had the feeling of being loved, and it is special to have that bond with your mother and grandmother.

“Rosa was a very good athlete – she still is – and Marta, who made a big difference in women stepping up into football.”

Kiernan also named her mother as her role model, and then included Liverpool Women’s captain Niamh Fahey as her sporting idol, saying: “[Her mother] made me the person I am today and gives me all the advice I need to tackle the world. I know deep down that I wouldn’t be here without my mother and all these women that really put everything into me, and I’m very grateful for that.

“[Fahey] is a very good person as a leader and as a captain. She is one of the reasons I came to the club, and I know my Liverpool FC experience wouldn’t be the same without her.”

In addition to the interviews with the players, LFC, LFC Foundation and the club’s official partners will be hosting a range of inspiring events and activities to celebrate International Women’s Day and recognize the incredible achievements of women and the importance their contributions make.

These include educational events and football tournaments delivered by LFC Foundation with local schools for young girls; staff events promoting women’s health and wellbeing; and the chance to discover key insights and inspiration from LFC Women’s record goalscorer and first official women’s ambassador Natasha Dowie.

To read more about the club’s International Women’s Day activities, go here.