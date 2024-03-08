Pep Guardiola Uncertain About City’s Minimal Injury Levels

Pep Guardiola spoke to the press ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Anfield this Sunday, providing an injury update after his side sailed through in the Champions League mid-week.

Jack Grealish, who was injured mid-week, will likely sit out at Anfield (though he has often not been selected by his manager, so his loss will likely not impact the Citizens).

Jeremy Doku was also sidelined, and will be assessed on Saturday following a club day off from training Friday.

Matheus Nunes could be out after suffering a dislocated finger mid-week, while Phil Foden should be back after recovering from a “dead leg” in the Manchester derby last weekend.

While he waits for updates on City’s minimal injuries, Guardiola discussed worries about changing his approach to counter changes in Liverpool’s attack:

“If we do something different, I am a genius and if we lose, I am an overthinking person,” he said.

“My process is ‘which players do we have?’ — will Doku be ready and when Jack will be ready? We will know tomorrow — and then we know what we can do.

“The impact will be the same. The difference sometimes is the quality of the players - the little details...But the main pattern is the same. Make the game quick, contact with runners.

“It’s quite similar to when I met him in Dortmund when I was at Bayern.”