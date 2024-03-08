 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury Update Ahead of Manchester City

Liverpool are fighting more than a full first team of injuries as they host their title rivals on Sunday

By Mari Murphy
Ibrahima Konaté of Liverpool is substituted off for teammate Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between AC Sparta Praha and Liverpool FC at Letna Stadium on March 07, 2024 in Prague, Czech Republic.
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table class, Liverpool head coach gave some news on the fitness of defenders following the victory in Prague:

“Yeah, fresh, Joe [Gomez] is fine — Ibou [Ibrahima Konaté], I don’t know.

“Ibou was rather positive last night, he thought he made the right decision in the right moment saying it’s better I go [off]. But how we know, that doesn’t mean a lot unfortunately. He will get scanned, definitely, [but] so far I don’t have the results of that. All the others are fine.”

Konaté was taken off as a precaution — we can assume all players would have been told to seek treatment at any hint of tightness — but no one, including Klopp, it seems, know whether the French defender will be cleared to play on Sunday.

Given Konaté’s pattern of fitness issues, it would not be a surprise to see the club hold him back rather than risk losing him for a longer spell; both Joe Gomez and youngster Jarell Quansah have shown themselves to be skillful deputes in the absence of injured Joël Matip.

Mohamed Salah returned for his first appearance after a lengthy (relative to his usual standard) absence.

In his press conference, Klopp was clear that he has no worries about the Egyptian’s fitness, after his substitute appearance netted him only a disallowed goal:

“Mo, there is nothing. He is fine.”

