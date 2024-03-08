Injury Update Ahead of Manchester City

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table class, Liverpool head coach gave some news on the fitness of defenders following the victory in Prague:

“Yeah, fresh, Joe [Gomez] is fine — Ibou [Ibrahima Konaté], I don’t know.

“Ibou was rather positive last night, he thought he made the right decision in the right moment saying it’s better I go [off]. But how we know, that doesn’t mean a lot unfortunately. He will get scanned, definitely, [but] so far I don’t have the results of that. All the others are fine.”

Konaté was taken off as a precaution — we can assume all players would have been told to seek treatment at any hint of tightness — but no one, including Klopp, it seems, know whether the French defender will be cleared to play on Sunday.

Given Konaté’s pattern of fitness issues, it would not be a surprise to see the club hold him back rather than risk losing him for a longer spell; both Joe Gomez and youngster Jarell Quansah have shown themselves to be skillful deputes in the absence of injured Joël Matip.

Mohamed Salah returned for his first appearance after a lengthy (relative to his usual standard) absence.

In his press conference, Klopp was clear that he has no worries about the Egyptian’s fitness, after his substitute appearance netted him only a disallowed goal:

“Mo, there is nothing. He is fine.”