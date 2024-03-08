Klopp Talk: Team Had ‘Really Good Moments’ and Scored ‘Wonderful Goals’

Liverpool continue their fine form. In the last 11 days, they’ve won four games in all four of the competitions they’re competing in. It started with lifting the Carabao Cup on February 25th. Now they’ve traveled to Prague on Thursday and beat Sparta Prague in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16.

The Reds scored five goals and conceded one own goal, which puts them into an excellent position to advance in the competition when they host them at Anfield.

After the game, manager Jürgen Klopp predictably had plenty of praise for his men after another great win.

“But, how I said, Sparta took risks,” Klopp began, “we punished them for that in other moments, we scored wonderful goals, we had good moments in the game, really good moments in the game and we are not like that, that we think coming here is a walk in the park. It obviously was not a walk in the park, we had to work a lot, but we did not expect an easy game and it was not. But it was a good result and now we fly home, recover and in seven days we meet again.”

That’s true, but before that comes an arguably more important challenge. The player now need to get home and get prepared to defend their one point lead at the top of the table against current champions Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah got in around 20 minutes of game time after long weeks on the sidelines. That bodes well for the likelihood that he will make an appearance against Manchester City. Ibrahima Konaté, who went off injured, was said to have been taken off for young Jarell Quansah as a precaution in the 51st minute. Hopefully this means that he will also be an option for Klopp this weekend.

They’ll need minds focused and all hands on deck to prepare for one of the biggest games of the season.