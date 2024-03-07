Sparta Prague vs. Liverpool: Europa League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

SPARTA PRAGUE VS LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, March 3rd |

Europa League | epet Arena

5:45PM BST/12:45PM EST

Liverpool have to balance their priorities over the next four matchdays, very much including tonight. The Reds main priority will be to take an advantage of some sort back to Anfield, but with a possible season-defining tie against Manchester City on the horizon, they might not be running out their strongest side. At full strength, Liverpool would expect to easily swat the Czech champions aside, but with a more youthful and inexperienced group of lads in red, it might make for a more interesting tie.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Sparta Prague vs. Liverpool

Television & Streaming: Discovery + (UK); Paramount + (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); SONY TEN 5 (India); beIN Sports 1 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 1 (Nigeria); beIN Sports (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

SPARTA PRAGUE

1️⃣1️⃣ SESTAVA | V tomto složení zahájíme úvodní duel osmifinále Evropské ligy proti Liverpoolu #acsparta | #UEL pic.twitter.com/7s2EzlCIZI — AC Sparta Praha (@ACSparta_CZ) March 7, 2024

LIVERPOOL

Our team to take on Sparta Prague — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 7, 2024

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2023-24 season in the Premier League, Europa League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.