Liverpool U21s Coach Talks Academy Success

The Liverpool Academy has received a lot of praise in the last week, given the achievements of winning the Carabao Cup and advancing in the FA Cup a few days later. Liverpool U21s coach Barry Lewtas spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about the achievements.

“I’ve just said to the boys in the changing room that this has probably come off the back of a real emotional couple of weeks for everyone – staff, players – with the real highs of what has gone on in our group in particular. It has been an amazing time and I just think probably [the Villa game] was the hangover in terms of being kind of flat. There was no lack of enthusiasm but I think at times we probably tried too hard in certain moments. But that can happen and we’ll be back next week.”

Lewtas and the U21s had just lost their Premier League 2 match to Aston Villa on Sunday. Rhys Williams and Kaide Gordon featured in the game. He was asked about Koumas and Danns.

“Honestly, it was amazing! To see players starting is a real proud moment and then seeing them grow into the game. I thought Lewis grew into the game and got his goal, and then Dannsy came on and he was a real livewire as a No.9 in and around the box, linking the play and getting his goals. It’s just been an amazing time for us and [the Villa defeat] is a kind of dampener for us. But I certainly think over the last couple of weeks when we reflect on what has happened, we would have taken this if this was how it was all going to play out.”