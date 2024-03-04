Emma Koivisto Hails “Not Pretty” 4-1 Win Against Aston Villa Women

Matt Beard’s Liverpool have extended their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions following their loss to third-place Arsenal at the end of January.

The Reds put four goals past Aston Villa on Sunday, conceding one of their own from the penalty spot. Emma Koivisto, who bagged a brace, spoke to Liverpoolfc.com after the match:

“I didn’t think it was that pretty today,. The pitch wasn’t the best, but yeah, [we scored] four goals today, so we’re pleased overall.”

Speaking specifically about the goals she scored, she added, “After a cross like that [for the first], it’s an easy job to put the ball into the net. [For the second], I just tried to win the header and then it ended up in the goal, I don’t even know how! It was a little bit lucky.

“I think maybe it was the first time today [that she’s scored twice in a top-flight game]. It wasn’t my best performance, but I’m happy with the goals. I feel like I always try to be there and today there were some great crosses.

“It feels really nice. It was nice to come back to Liverpool to play with the girls today. I’m really happy.”

Liverpool returned to action following an international break, and will be pleased to have hit the ground running: “Sometimes I think the players are tired after the camps, but this time I think my body felt good and it was easy [for us] this time.

“I think we have been doing better this season than last season. That was our goal: to improve every season. It’s been good so far.”

Finally, Koivisto thanked the fans who made the trip to Birmingham:

“Our fans are just amazing. They’re the best. They always travel everywhere. It doesn’t matter where we play, they’re always here.”