Matt Beard on “Excellent” Victory Over Aston Villa

Liverpool’s campaign this year has been a bit of stop-start but on the back of one of their strongest outings this year, the Reds do seem to have found great form again. With a double from Emma Koivisto along with goals from Grace Fisk and Sophie Roman Haug, the Reds managed to drop an impressive 4-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The win was great as it helped to show a bit of a return to form after failing to notch a win in three out of the last four runs out. More, it helped to capitalize on a dip in form for Manchester United, who are now level on points with Liverpool (though our rivals are ahead on goal difference).

All told, it was a good day in the office for manager Matt Beard’s crew. When speaking to the reporters after the match, the gaffer was brimming with positives:

“I thought we were excellent from start to finish. I think they were tough conditions again, the pitch was very wet and [players were] losing their feet underneath it. But I thought we played some really good stuff and we mixed it up as well.”

Beard went on to mention that he felt the Villa goal let the Villains off the hook a little bit, but that he did feel the Reds managed to control the match well. He also had loads of praise for Koivisto:

“It was a composed finish as well, because as I say it’s a tough pitch and it’s bobbled up, so it was a superb finish. Then obviously the header at the far post as well. Emma gets in those positions, she’s up and down for us and she deserved those goals today.”

Even though, as it’s been noted, Liverpool’s form may have hit a bit of a rough patch in January, it is still a far cry from last season’s relegation scrap. Beard and Co. can look at the fact the battle is now over fourth place and note the extreme improvement. It might be a bit of a lark to suggest they can catch Arsenal in search of a potential Champions League berth. But with approximately two-thirds of the season played, we can hope the Reds can finish the season strong and force an interesting run-in.