Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Important Win Over Brighton

Brighton have been a bugaboo for Liverpool over the past few seasons, with the Reds walking away with a victory just once prior to today in the past three seasons. It looked like the curse of the Seagulls still have been present after Danny Welbeck of all people drilled a shot into the net in just the 2nd minute. Liverpool began to find their stride midway through the first half, and created more than a few chances for Mohamed Salah. It was Luis Diaz that struck first for the Reds , and then Liverpool really ramped up the pressure in the second half before Mohamed Salah slotted the ball home for the match winner. Taking all three points means Liverpool go top of the league again while Manchester City and Arsenal scrap to see if they can keep pace with the Reds.

Below, we take a look at some winners and losers on the night, and attempt to disentangle narrative from fact.

Winners

Remembering the 97

Wonderful tribute ahead of the match. You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Lucho

Luis Diaz was relatively quiet in the first half until he popped up to put away a poacher’s goal to tie the match up. He became more and more influential as the game became more stretched, dangerous as always on the dribble and just working the entire left side of the Brighton defense. He came within a millimeter of having a second goal awarded, being just a whisker off. He also set up a couple of shooting opportunities, and completed over 90% of his passes.

Magnificent Midfielding

Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister were absolutely magnificent on the day. Playing against his former club, Mac Allister oozed class and energy. He showed up all over the pitch to challenge for the ball, making 3 tackles. He was excellent on the ball as well, completing almost 95% of his passes, including some audacious balls to set up shooting opportunities against the low block, and he finished with 4 key passes. His reverse pass to assist Mohamed Salah for the winning goal was a thing of beauty. Macca also had some nice strikes himself, whistling the ball just past the goal.

Endo was his usual steady and heady self. He always was available as a release valve, receiving the ball and keeping possession ticking over. Anytime Brighton looked to break forward and counter, Endo seemed to just be in the right place to poke the ball away or take out a passing lane to take away the easy pass.

Dominik Szoboszlai wasn’t quite as influential as the other two midfielders over the full course of the match, but he did grow into it in the second half. He finished with 3 key passes, and pinged a wonderful ball infield to Alexis Mac Allister for the hockey assist on Salah’s goal.

Doing it the hard way

It’s almost comical how frequently Liverpool have put themselves in a hole early on but have gone on to win. Some slack defending in transition gave Brighton the opportunity to score in just the 2nd minute. It elicited a wry chuckle and a sardonic shoulder shrug from me, but it never felt too much of a worry. This squad has proven time and time again that they will ratchet up the pressure and just keep going and going until they find a way through.

Losers

David Coote

Another day, another masterclass by Coote for how to have no consistency in refereeing the match from one moment to the next. You know it’s bad when even Jim Beglin says the referee has been poor.

Mohamed Salah’s Shooting Boots

Mo had plenty of opportunities in front of net, getting off 12 shots in the match. That’s tied for the most shots in a Premier League match ever. While some of the chances were of the more difficult variety, Mo struggled to put his usual spell over the ball and was quite wasteful with the multitude of simpler chances you would expect him to at least force Verbruggen to make a tough save. He finally did get the finish for what would become the winning goal, but he fluffed a few further chances to put the game to bed.

From the Manager

“It was, from my point of view, the best performance against Roberto’s Brighton.”

-Jürgen Klopp

What Happens Next

Liverpool will stay on Merseyside to host Sheffield United on Thursday. Sheffield United are currently bottom of the table, and have been consistently woeful all season, but it’s a potential trap match for the Reds ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United next weekend.