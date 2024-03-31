Liverpool 2, Brighton 1: Man Of The Match

Liverpool put themselves in a very early hole, conceding in just the second minute of the match to Brighton. Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo took hold of the match from then on, taking control of midfield. Mac Allister won the ball back all over the pitch and flexed his creative muscles with some stellar passing. His reverse pass to assist Mohamed Salah was a thing of beauty. Endo was absolutely everywhere to get stuck in and mop things up. Luis Diaz scored a poacher’s goal to level the game, and was an absolute livewire in the second half. He was ruled a millimeter offside after netting what would have been his second goal of the match. Conor Bradley continued to put on an impressive offensive display from the right back position. Allowed to get high up the pitch, Bradley was a threat on the dribble as well as with his passing.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

