Liverpool 2, Brighton 1 - Match Recap: Liverpool Display Resiliency in Come Back Win Over Brighton

Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton

Liverpool: Díaz 27’, Salah 64’

Brighton: Welbeck 2’

Pre-Match

Liverpool are looking at this moment as the beginning of the proper run-in. With Arsenal and Manchester City playing immediately after the match, taking maximum points to keep the pressure on will be the order of the day.

First Half

Goal. We’ve only just gotten into the flow and Danny Welbeck picks up a messy attempted clearance just inside the 18 yard box before smashing it past Caomhin Kelleher for the opener. Kelleher had no chance on that and it looks like Liverpool have a mountain to climb if they’re to secure their first win against Brighton in 8 meetings.

There’s a penalty shout as Darwin Nuñez is brought down in the box by Pervis Estupiñán, but it doesn’t pass either the on-field ref’s nor the VAR chief’s threshold for a penalty. Liverpool, at least, don’t look like they lack energy or urgency, with Mohamed Salah flashing a shot just wide a minute or so after.

Yellow card. Simon Adingra has been quite the handful and manages to work his way clear off of a free kick clearance, forcing a foul from Alexis Mac Allister. The defensive workrate of both Macca and Wataru Endo has been impressive in this first quarter hour of the match, so it’s a shame that the Argentinian will now have to play the rest of the match on a caution.

Two chances a few minutes apart coming to Mo Salah and it looks like Liverpool’s quality is finally starting to show. Mac Allister releases Mo with a lofted throughball for the first that the Egyptian smashes just over the bar (Nuñez has reason to be upset as a ball squared his way would’ve been a sure goal). For the second, Conor Bradley plays his way into the box and puts the ball on Mo’s foot in tight quarters, who then puts it over the bar. Liverpool are asking questions of Brighton at the moment.

GOAL!! Luis Díaz nabs an equalizer as he puts in a gorgeous toe-poke off of a misplayed ball with Brighton attempting to clear a corner. That goal, messy and out of nothing as it was, feels like an appropriate reward for Liverpool’s work in this half.

Another chance Mo after Dominik Szoboszlai threads a ball through to Mo, but the winger rushes a shot and it goes straight to the keeper. A minute or so later, Bradley takes the ball off of Adingra, charges into the box, and when the ball pops loose, it falls to Díaz who puts a shot on goal that forces a save from Bart Verbruggen.

The half goes out with end-to-end stuff. It’s a terrific match for viewing purposes, even if it’s not the scoreline folks would prefer. 1-1 at the half.

Second Half

No changes at the half for Liverpool and it kicks off much the same as the first. Virgil Van Dijk earns a yellow card inside of the second minute of the half for pulling back a Brighton player and preventing a break. The lofted throughballs do still seem to be on.

Inside of the first 10 minutes in this half, chances for Liverpool have come for Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah. Liverpool’s come out of the gate with a little more urgency and you can see the Liverpool offense asking questions of the Brighton defense.

A brief word on Brighton’s defense: they’ve been exceptional over the course of the match to this point. The stretches where their pressing triggers and disciplined rotations really forced Liverpool to exercise their patience in building up play was truly impressive. It was a great example of why Jurgen Klopp is still looking for his first win over Roberto De Zerbi.

GOAL!! Mohamed Salah puts Liverpool ahead 2-1 after another brilliant pass from Alexis Mac Allister. It was always going to be a big ask with Salah just outside of the 6 yard box and the forward made no mistake. It also must be said that Mac Allister and Endo each deserve plaudits for their midfield play today. Tireless, committed, and especially in terms of Alexis’ passing range, sublime quality across their shifts today.

Substitution. Harvey Elliott comes on for Darwin Nuñez. Less than 10 minutes left in the game, pretty stunning that our first substitution comes on given the pace that this match has taken. For Brighton, old friend Adam Lallana comes on and Liverpool are happy to see Simon Adingra depart.

Lallana does get played in and puts a shot just wide. Liverpool need to keep their heads and see the match out. Given how much possession Liverpool have seen over the last 10 minutes or so, it would make sense for some of the guys to have switched off a bit.

Liverpool do see off the match with the final score being 2-1. Great work again from the team and awesome show of top mentality. Now, here’s rooting for anything but an Arsenal win.

Final Thoughts

