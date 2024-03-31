Liverpool vs. Brighton: Premier League 2023-24 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Liverpool VS Brighton

| Sunday, March 31st |

Premier League | Anfield

2:00PM BST/9:00AM EDT

Liverpool look to get the business end of the Premier League season off to flying start - and force the pressure onto the other title rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City ahead of their marquee match immediately after - by notching a win over Brighton. There’s a meaty sub narrative given news that Xabi Alonso will be sticking around Bayer Leverkusen for another year, with Roberto De Zerbi being one of the top candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at season’s end.

But for fans, it is the same as it’s been since Liverpool made their way to the top of the table: maximum points. Given how tight things are at the top and the quality of the teams there, consistently taking the full three points would be the primary objective to serve the big goal of delivering a Premier League title to celebrate Jurgen Klopp’s last season.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Brighton

Television & Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Go Extra (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

Liverpool FC

Team news is IN!



This is how the Reds line up to take on Brighton ✊ #LIVBHA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2024

Brighton

TEAM NEWS! Here's our starting XI to take on Liverpool at Anfield.



https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/48I83XbrJL — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 31, 2024

