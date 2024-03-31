Jarrell Quansah On Breaking Into The First Team And Learning From Virgil Van Dijk

Jarrell Quansah has definitely made a place for himself in the senior team since making his debut in August against Newcastle United. Making 25 appearances at centerback since then, including the Carabao Cup final in February, the 21 year old is destined for a more permanent spot in the lineup and is trying to prepare himself as much as he can.

What better way to do that than by learning from one of the best defenders in the league, and his captain, Virgil van Dijk?

“I think what he has been doing over the past five or 10 years has been unrivaled, especially in the Premier League,” Quansah told the club website recently.

“He’s had flawless seasons, he’s been a vital part of what Liverpool’s identity has been. So to play next to him is so good and I can learn so much from him.

“There’s times where he’s constructive and just says it how it is and tells me what I need to improve on, and there’s times where, especially on the pitch because the crowd’s loud, he needs to shout and make examples in different ways.

“You can’t go much wrong if you just listen to what he’s saying! He’s always in your ear, always talking, which is so helpful.”

Winning a trophy in your debut season doesn’t exactly happen all that often either. With the Reds’ run of games increased this season with going for four trophies (up until recently), Quansah has had plenty of opportunities to put his work into action.

“It’s been a lot of games, a surprise from what I expected really – it’s exceeded all expectations, to say the least,” the defender continued.

“I probably haven’t had a ‘pinch myself’ moment – I think for me it’s just all about playing football, and it’s what I’ve been doing since I was five.

“Although the level has increased, it’s just what I’ve been doing and what I enjoy. I’ve been striving for it and waiting for the opportunity and I’m thankful it’s come.”

Quansah isn’t ready to sit back on his laurels, either. In fact, he’s pretty sure he hasn’t fully come to terms with how his season has gone yet, and probably won’t until the summer comes around.

“I think just being able to be in the position I’m in at the minute and learn from some of the best managers and players in the world hopefully puts me in good stead for the future. That is the goal, to be a starting centre-back for Liverpool and be in contention for England,” the 21 year old explained.

“I’m just learning the whole time. Hopefully in the summer I’ll get that moment where I’ll be like, ‘It’s been a good year-and-a-half’.

“But I’m not the finished product. I’m not really reflecting on my career and thinking how good I’ve been because I can be so much better.”

The club has released a series, speaking to each of the young male players that have made their debuts this season, including Conor Bradley and Bobby Clarke in addition to Quansah, and can be found on YouTube.