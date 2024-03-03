Everything’s the Best: The Cardiac Kids (Again)

The club football season is long, even just counting league matches. But when you consider tournaments, the meaningless void unavoidable bleh of international breaks, and pre-season tours, it really emerges how much of a slog the year is for footballers. Yes, they make outrageous gobs of cash to play a game. But another way to look at it is they sacrifice the prime physical years of their life for our enjoyment. (And they’re really, really good at it.)

When a campaign is as successful as Liverpool’s has been to this point, it means that nearly every week is filled with matches. Which, as a Child of the Hodgepocalypse, I feel we can almost take for granted. How many years in the wilderness were we where if there were a bad outing or disappointing result would we have to wait a full week between matches to set that right? How often were we knocked out of domestic cup competitions, left to fill those empty matchdays with talk of “Mickey Mouse cups” and “prioritizing competitions?”

Two seasons ago, Klopp dared us to dream as his original squad made one last, bold run at winning everything: the chase for the Quadruple. We know how that ended - and the physical and emotional cost in the hangover season that followed. But it was supposed to be the type of run that comes only once in a generation. Especially given the dominance of Manchester City. We simply shouldn’t have been running the table like this.

Now, in the midst of another run and after securing the first of the Four, it’s clear that we were just a couple of years early. And the feeling of chasing history is filling our hearts again.

I can also hear whispers of derision from certain fanbases: “it’s just a ‘baby’ quad!” or “let’s see them do it in a competition with Real Madrid and Bayern!” I get it: the Europa League isn’t the Champions League. But it won’t water down what we’ve seen this season for the simple reason that I believe - and have been quite annoying about this belief for some time - that the circumstances around achieving anything in this season, let alone such an outrageous prize, elevates the whole season. It’s like speed running Nina Gaiden on the max difficulty.

The truth is we shouldn’t be here. This is the squad that should be “two years early” to the party. Of Klopp’s legendary core, no less than five pieces: including his captain, vice captain, one of the best left wingers to ever don the shirt, and the most Klopp-ian attacker on the squad. The squad that went for the “Full Quad” was the culmination of everything. It was a surprise to be involved in these competitions because it doesn’t happen. But it wasn’t a surprise when you look at the teamsheet: legends all looking to write that one last, big chapter.

Klopp’s announcement is going to loom big in everything written about this season. But it started feeling like something special was looming quite early. We didn’t come out of the blocks super slow. Despite the turnover, there seemed to be a grit and a real understanding of how to play the Liverpool Way. The refusal to laydown at Newcastle. The collection of come-from-behind victories that are too many to count. And now, with an injury list long enough to field a starting XI that would rival most Premier League clubs, managing to claim a title with academy youth breaking through.

Even if we don’t win out, it would all be gravy for me. Because we’re a year early; we’re a decade early.

But that’s just it, isn’t it? The magic that flows through the German? It’s that even in a career of doing the impossible - and exhorting us to believe in what we cannot yet see - he’s still got another thing to show us.

Yeah, the Cardiac Kids did it again on the weekend. Surprising and not. That’s the magic of this year’s Reds. I’m letting myself believe with every ounce of energy because these guys have proven that doubt does not exist in their minds that on any given day, against any given opponent, they can and will come out on top. And isn’t that the real joy in turning from doubters to believers?