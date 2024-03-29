Klopp Talk: Possession Will Be Key

Ahead of Sunday’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke to the press about the specific challenges the Seagulls present:

The way they play. It’s a really different way – I couldn’t coach that, it goes against my personality, but it’s a good watch. It’s very demanding for the players, it’s clear positioning, hold your position, keep your positioning, pass in the right position, pass in the right moment. He’s a top coach, he’s doing really well. It’s super-interesting to see. I like watching them, to be honest. That makes it tricky. It’s just a different way. It’s possession-based but even more structured from a positional point of view from each player than maybe City or whoever has a bit more freedom in. They do really well. On their day, they can beat any team. But now [the] good news, we can do that as well, so we will try.

Klopp also emphasized the importance of focusing on Liverpool’s match despite the surrounding noise from Manchester City v. Arsenal:

Independent of the other [Manchester City v Arsenal] game obviously, because it’s a Premier League game and I cannot remember us sitting here and I told you that a point would be great in a home game or even an away game. We go for three, that’s clear. But we all know as well how difficult it is against Brighton. Roberto is doing obviously an incredible job there and it’s a different game against Brighton, definitely. I think we improved over 18, 20 months since he’s there. The first game was surprising – I think we were the first opponent after he joined the club, if I’m right, and we had no clue what we have to expect. We knew how he played in his former club, we knew what Graham [Potter] did, but nobody knew how that would look in the end and it was quite impressive how quick he obviously got the team in his way. Since then, it only got better, it’s really impressive. It’s a different way of playing football. We need a really, really good atmosphere and understanding [of] the game as well because it’s about having possession. They want possession, we want possession and it’s about that we really need to have more possession than in recent games against them – it’s the best way to defend them. When they have the ball, you have to be ready to suffer, it’s not a normal pressing game, they play in a different way. It goes a bit against our rhythm, which we usually like, but we have to break their rhythm. It will be super-interesting, I’m really looking forward to it. But with all respect to Brighton, we want to win this game and it has nothing to do with the other game, obviously. Like all the other games as well, we want to win. Will it happen? I don’t know but we will give it a try. This part of the season is obviously the one where we brought ourselves into a position where we are in a position to fight for everything – and that’s what we want to do. If you would have told me last summer, ‘After the international break in March, you will be around there with Arsenal and City’ I would have said, ‘Yeah, give me a contract, I sign it now.’ And here we are. Nobody knows how it will end, nobody knows where we will be, but we will give it a proper try, and it starts on Sunday. Super-intense schedule for all of us but it’s not interrupted anymore by any kind of international duties, so that means everybody can focus on club football, and that’s exactly what we will do.

As the end of the season comes ever-closer, Klopp spoke too about his team’s approach to the run-in: