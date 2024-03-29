Injury Update Ahead of Liverpool’s Match Against Brighton

Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp gave an injury update ahead of his squad’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend, as domestic football returns following the spring international break.

Though Andy Robertson’s scan returned positive results after an apparent ankle injury for Scotland, Klopp said that it’s “day by day” for the defender, noting that the Scottish captain did not train today.

Ibrahima Konaté and Darwin Núñez are both clear to play at the weekend, and Curtis Jones has returned to training, though his fitness levels might be limited due to his spell on the sidelines.

“Curtis, I am not sure if he is available [for Sunday], but in training,” said Klopp. “Ibou was an extra rest day [on Thursday], nothing else.

“[Núñez] is fine. He did his rehab during the week, trained the first day partially since we are back partially and since then he is in full training.”

The rest of Liverpool’s injured number will not have this weekend in their sights, though the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Diogo Jota might start making steps back into training from next week.

“They are not too far away but not in yet, none of them was yet even close to team training. But they all make their steps and so it’s positive.”

The club is treating Stefan Bajčetić with caution due to his youth and the severity of his injury, and the youngster has returned to partial training with the U21 side. Klopp expects to see him back in first team training before long:

“He is now in partial training with the U21s and he will be in full training with the U21s next week because we pretty much don’t train because we play all the time. Then after that he will join our training. That’s the plan and then we will see.”