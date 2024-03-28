Fernando Torres Praises Mohamed Salah

Fernando Torres returned to Anfield in Red for the first time since he left in 2011. Torres joined the Liverpool Legends team who took on Ajax Legends in support of the LFC Foundation.

Though Torres had an acrimonious parting with the club when he left for Chelsea, time heals all wounds. We can now look back and remember Torres fondly for the years he spent lighting up the pitch alongside Steven Gerrard.

But it’s 2024, and Liverpool has a new goal scoring hero with a catchy song. Mohamed Salah exploded from his first game at Anfield. Our Egyptian king breaks records for fun and has yet to have a poor season. Before that, though, Salah made his Premier League debut playing for Chelsea, briefly along with Torres himself.

After the charity match, Torres spoke about his former teammate.

“I remember when he came to England and he was very young and didn’t have the minutes he deserved. He had to move to Italy and prove himself and find a special club for a special player,” he reminisced.

“You can see the results of what he did by himself. For me, [he is a] top player and one of the best players in the last 10 years. I always say this, [he is] my favourite player [and] I put him among the best players in the world in the last 10 years.”

Torres will hopefully be one of the players we see more of in charity games and ambassadorships in the future.