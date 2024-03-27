Harvey Elliott is working with a lifestyle management company who released an exclusive interview with the player. He talks about his experience at Liverpool and his hopes for the future.

More entertaining, though, is the grandiose language used to try and sell the player to potential luxury brands.

For instance, “The understated elegance of oversized, billowing styles on smaller builds like Harvey’s have become the go-to trend for luxury fashion brands — and at 5ft 7in, he is not only one of the most fluid footballers in the Premier League but an alluring profile for brands looking to transcend boundaries with forward-thinking designs.”

Liverpool Football Club have enjoyed his alluring profile in midfield this season, with the young player really breaking into the first team and having a big impact on the squad. He enjoys playing in Liverpool, as well.

“It was a dream come true,” he said. “It’s an incredible feeling to put the shirt on and have that badge on my chest. Just being around the city and meeting the people, the love they have for the game is incredible.”

Regarding his ambitions with the team going forward, Elliott is thinking big.

“Both individually and collectively we are never content with what we have, we always want more,” he said. “I have a hunger for greatness. I hope the dedication, desire and motivation to do the small things well, will take me a long way in my career. Call it greedy, but I want to achieve more and experience everything this game has to offer, especially when it comes to trophies with this club.”

While Liverpool have fallen out of the FA Cup, they still have the possibility of winning two more trophies this season to add to Elliott’s collection, along with the League Cup trophy.