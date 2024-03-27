International Roundup: Bradley and Szobo Score, Heartbreak for Kostas

Many of Liverpool FC’s players were involved in international action yesterday, so let’s go over them in detail.

Kostas Tsimikas will be heartbroken as Greece were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Georgia in the Euro 2024 play-off final. Tsimikas played 120 minutes of the 0-0 draw in Tbilisi but did not take a spot-kick in the shootout.

Conor Bradley faced off against Andy Robertson as Northern Ireland and Scotland played a friendly. It was an evening of contrasting fortunes as Bradley nabbed his first senior international goal, while Robertson was forced off with an ankle injury.

Bradley regained possession by the byline in the Scotland box, cut the ball back outside and then unleashed a top-corner screamer, aided by a slight deflection, to score. The game finished 1-0.

Joe Gomez was in action at Wembley, replacing an injured John Stones after 10 minutes of England’s 2-2 friendly draw with Belgium.

In a 2-1 win for Germany in Frankfurt, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo played for the Netherlands. The former played the entire game, while the latter was a late substitute.

Dominik Szoboszlai helped power Hungary to a 2-0 win in Budapest against Kosovo. The captain led by example and opened the scoring just before 60 minutes.

Luis Diaz recorded an assist in Madrid before being substituted midway through the second half as Colombia overcame Romania 3-2.

A game that also finished 3-2 was France against Chile. Ibrahima Konaté played the full 90 minutes in Marseille as France ran out victors.

Six Liverpool players were also involved in youth international action. Harvey Elliot and Jarell Quansah both started and finished England U21s 7-0 win against Luxembourg. Elliott assisted two goals.

Luke Chambers and Kaide Gordon featured for the England Elite Squad (U20s) as they overcame Czechia 3-1, while Lewis Koumas and Terence Miles were in the starting lineup for Wales U21s. They lost 2-0 to Morocco U23s in a friendly game.