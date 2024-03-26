Alexis Mac Allister Current Liverpool Gives Assessment

Club football is on pause this week as players are away with their international teams. That didn’t stop Alexis Mac Allister from speaking with Liverpoolfc.com about his life at Liverpool so far.

“Maybe this year we can think about the Premier League, Europa League,” the 25-year-old says while talking about Liverpool’s run in.

“I think when you want something, you have to work for it – and this group is very good at that. I think this is a group of winners. I came to a club that wants to keep winning and keep competing. The most important thing, I think, is that they are good people as well.

“I think this team wants to go game by game, step by step. But we know that we have very good chances of getting trophies. If you ask me, of course the idea is to win everything we can. But for that, we have to keep working and keep improving.

“Do we want to win? Yes, everything. But we have to focus on [a] daily basis, do our best, keep improving and then at the end we will see what we achieve.”

