Djibril Cissé: “It’s A Special Club, Special Fans”

Djibril Cissé came on as a second half substitute for the Liverpool Legends as they took on a group of Ajax veterans. With the Reds trailing 2-0, Cissé wanted to come on and make an impact, even if the match was just for charity. It’s hard to just turn off those competitive juices. The former Liverpool striker found the back of the net with a header to knot the match up at 2-2, and was able to touch the ball to Nabil El Zhar, allowing the wide man to charge forward and score what would be the winning goal for Liverpool.

After the match, Cissé spoke about what it meant to return to Anfield and play in front of a large crowd again. As one of the (relatively) younger players in the squad, he was happy to be able to jump in and make an impact on the pitch.

“It’s a special club, special fans, special guys, and it is always a pleasure to be here.”

“First half, when you have retired for five, six, seven or 10 years some of us, it’s hard to get in the game. You need a few minutes to get into it and I’m a little bit younger so when I come on, I have to make the difference! It’s what I tried to do today.”

“We won against a really good team of Ajax and it’s important not to lose in front of our crowd.”

For Cissé, scoring goals is ingrained in him, no matter the occasion. He still gets that high from making the ball hit the back of the net all these years later.

“When you have been scoring all your life... that’s the only thing I know how to do well and even if it is a friendly or I play with my kids, I have to score! It’s always the same feeling, it’s always great and even more today.”

Cissé also touched on what it meant to play in front of honorary manager Sven Goran-Ericksson. The Swedish manager had previously spoken about his dream to manage Liverpool after announcing his cancer diagnosis, and within a couple of weeks, he was named as an honorary manager for the match.

“It’s quite unusual for a manager to say, ‘It was my dream to manage Liverpool,’ or to coach another team and he was quite open, quite clear about it, and I think it’s a good thing that he was the manager today.”

“He achieved one of his goals and on top of that we won, so it’s a special day for us and for him too. He’s a great manager. I never had the chance to work with him but I really respect the guy and I am happy for him.”

Finally, the French striker said just how much of an honor it was to be a part of the charity match. For him, seeing almost 60,000 supporters show up to raise funds and watch some over-the-hill guys run around and kick a ball was quite special.

“We were talking about it in the changing room: I don’t see many clubs who can fill a 60,000 stadium for a charity game or a foundation game. I think it is only Liverpool or a few, but really few, clubs and it’s a pleasure to be here.

“I’m really, really proud and really honoured to be a part of the Liverpool family and as long as I can run and play football, I will always be here for the foundation.”