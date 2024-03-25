International Break Injury Update

Liverpool return to action next Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion, with 10 matches remaining in a thrilling run-in that will see the Reds pitted against Arsenal and Manchester City.

Head coach Jürgen Klopp, in his final months in charge of Liverpool, will hope to exit this international break with no new injury concerns, all while his injured troops slowly make their way back to fitness.

Ibrahima Konaté was called up for France despite a knock keeping him out of the Liverpool lineups over the final few matches prior to this international break. French manager Didier Descamps, for his part, has yet to play the centerback, and Liverpool will hope he’ll return at full fitness.

Darwin Núñez, who picked up a knock at Old Trafford, did not travel for international duty, and is expected back once league play resumes.

Though Klopp is hesitant to give exact return dates for rehabbing players, it is possible that Curtis Jones, who was unlucky to pick up an injury in a purple patch for his form with the team, could return for Liverpool’s next match. Diogo Jota and vice captain Trent Alexander-Arnold could return soon as well, though early April rather than the end of March is most likely for the duo.

No return date has yet been given for Alisson, who is a absent long-term with a hamstring injury. Equally, Stefan Bajčetić is regaining fitness, but due to his youth this rehabbing is aimed as a “personal pre-season” rather than as an attempt to get him back on the first team pitch this season.

While Liverpool face a challenging test away at Brighton this coming Sunday, their counterparts at the top of the table travel to third-place Manchester City in an action-packed return to the Premier League.