Sven-Göran Eriksson On “A Memory For Life” After Managing Liverpool Legends

Ahead of the Merseyside Derby on Sunday at Goodison Park, Liverpool took advantage of an empty Anfield during the men’s international break to host another one of their LIverpool Legends matches to benefit the LFC Foundation. This time the Reds played host to the Ajax Legends, with favorite players like Fernando Torres and Daniel Agger coming back to perform once again in a red shirt.

As reported previously, former England national team manager Sven-Goran Erikkson was invited to live out a lifelong dream of managing Liverpool. Erikkson joined Ian Rush, John Aldridge, and John Barnes as the manager of the Legends this time around, helped lead the Reds to a 4-2 victory despite going down 2-0 in the first half.

“I think everybody was a winner today and it was beautiful, absolutely fantastic, incredible: everything from You’ll Never Walk Alone and the rest of the match, and a good win – we were 2-0 down and won 4-2!” Erikkson said of the experience following the match.

The Swedish manager was full of praise for the whole day, including Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard making an appearance after traveling all the way from Saudi Arabia.

“He [Gerrard] is the boss out there – of course [he still has it]! We were all the time the better team, I think, so it was a fair result. But this [Anfield] is fantastic,” Erikkson continued.

“I think we were the better team even in the first half, even if we were 2-0 down. You always worry when you lose but as I said, very good first half and extremely good second half. A good win, a fair win, but the big winners are everybody here.”

Playing in front of a sold out crowd of 59k fans, it was the fans that Erikkson called the real Players of the Match. Their ticket sales would benefit the LFC Foundation as well as the official former player’s association Forever Reds, with those numbers set to be revealed at a later date.

“I think the Man of the Match is the public, the crowd, but it was a good football game to look at. They [the players] can still play football. Very good,” Erikkson added.

“They are not 20 years old anymore and it’s good football, extremely good football. It’s fantastic, they come from all over the place, all over Europe and he [Gerrard] is coming from another part of the world to do this and it’s fantastic.

“[It is] a memory for life.”