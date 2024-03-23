Liverpool Legends vs. Ajax Legends: Preview, Squad, and Line-Ups

LIVERPOOL LEGENDS VS. AJAX LEGENDS

Saturday, March 23rd | Anfield

3PM BST / 10AM EST

We have arrived once again to that feel good time in every season when our old favorites return to the Anfield to play in a friendly charity match against another set of legends. This time it’s Ajax who are coming to by to participate in the sold out exhibition game.

Proceeds from the game support the LFC Foundation, which focuses on sports and physical health in the community. This year that will also be branching out into education programs and social causes.

The management staff on the bench include Liverpool royalty John Barnes, Ian Rush, and John Aldridge. Interestingly, the manager is 76-year-old Sven-Goran Eriksson. Apparently the former England boss is a “life long Liverpool fan.”

“My father was a Liverpool fan, he’s still a Liverpool fan – he still lives – so it came from there,” Eriksson explained in the press conference before the match.

“Then in Sweden they started [a TV show] so every Saturday you could see one game. This is when all the games went on Saturday, so Liverpool, Liverpool.

“[In] ‘79, something like that I think, I wrote to the club and asked if I could come to see a training session. They answered and invited me. I saw a game and saw some training, I had the honour to go into the Boot Room of Liverpool at that time and that was great, fantastic.”

This squad of legends is made up of people I feel like I just watched in Red, like, yesterday, so I am getting old.

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld.

Defenders: Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Daniel Agger, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Igor Biscan, Martin Skrtel, Sami Hyypia.

Midfielders: Jay Spearing, Mark Gonzalez, Maxi Rodriguez, Momo Sissoko.

Forwards: Dirk Kuyt, Djibril Cisse, Fernando Torres, Nabil El Zhar, Ryan Babel.