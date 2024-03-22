Harvey Elliott Impresses for England U21s

Harvey Elliott made a mark on the Young Lions’ U21 European Championship campaign this weekend by scoring England’s opening goal after 25 minutes against Azerbaijan in Friday’s qualifier — and he scored again in the second half.

He has now scored seven in his last five England U21 matches, as he remains key to his side.

Notably, his first goal came from a Tyler Morton assist — Morton is on loan to Hull City this season from the Reds.

Elliott did get a bit of a rest, and was withdrawn after 75 minutes.

Jarrell Quansah has also travelled with the side, but did not feature.