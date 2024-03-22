 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Harvey Elliott Impresses for England U21s

Though Elliott has been a mainstay with Liverpool’s senior squad, he’s still impressing with the England youth set-up

By Mari Murphy
Harvey Elliott and Alex Scott of England embrace as they are substituted during the U21 Friendly International between Azerbaijan and England at Azersun Arena on March 22, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Photo by Aziz Karimov - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Harvey Elliott made a mark on the Young Lions’ U21 European Championship campaign this weekend by scoring England’s opening goal after 25 minutes against Azerbaijan in Friday’s qualifier — and he scored again in the second half.

He has now scored seven in his last five England U21 matches, as he remains key to his side.

Notably, his first goal came from a Tyler Morton assist — Morton is on loan to Hull City this season from the Reds.

Elliott did get a bit of a rest, and was withdrawn after 75 minutes.

Jarrell Quansah has also travelled with the side, but did not feature.

