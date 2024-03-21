Wales U21 Boss Matty Jones Praises Liverpool’s Handling of Koumas

Liverpool FC’s young Welsh striker Lewis Koumas is in the Wales Under-21 squad for their upcoming 2025 European Championship qualifier against Lithuania and friendly against Morocco. His manager happens to be Matty Jones, a former teammate of his father Jason.

Speaking to the the BBC, Jones praised the way Liverpool have handled Lewis so far, and that his progress did not come as a surprise at all:

“Jason Koumas has been excellent.” “We haven’t connected for a number of years, but since I’ve been going to Liverpool and monitoring Lewis, I’ve seen Jason. “It was quite nice because you get that further insight of what Lewis is about – his temperament, character, personality, weaknesses. “I’ve had that from the club, from Lewis as well with honesty and from his dad as well. “He’s a very ambitious young player and there’s no surprise why he’s excelling. “I love the way Liverpool have managed him.”

Koumas had a senior debut to remember last month, scoring against Southampton in the FA Cup. Let’s hope there’s more memorable moments in line for young Lewis.