Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 0-1 Victory Over Nottingham Forest

When it looked like Liverpool wouldn’t and couldn’t do the thing against Nottingham Forest, Darwin Núñez appeared and made the thing happen. Liverpool went a whole 90+ minutes without scoring and in the last corner of the game, Darwin popped up and finally found the back of the net. That kind of transcendence has little words to describe it, so I’ll do my best to talk about the other points of the match.

Talking Tactics

Joe Gomez is turning into quite the utility man, isn’t he? Starting out in the #6 position today in midfield while Andy Robertson and Conor Bradley took over the wings, he put in a decent shift defending the midfield and recycling the ball. In fact, his ability to shift positions and keep Forest mostly docile was one of the bright spots of the match, other than Darwin. And then Klopp brought on Endo, took off Roberston, Gomez shifted back to left back, and continued to do a job there too. No fuss. Everyone even stopped shouting at him to shoot!

Cody Gakpo, on the other hand, had a frustrating match and probably should’ve come off earlier than he did. It’s a shame because this is a run where he should really thrive and he got a bit into his own head in a couple of instances. That sort of wastefulness costed us until the last moment when Darwin saved the day. How many times am I going to mention that Darwin saved us, again? Probably a lot.

How The Fans Reacted

ALLEZ ALLEZ ALLEZ pic.twitter.com/8EREWSA22l — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) March 2, 2024

ARE YOU NOT FUCKING EMBARRASSED https://t.co/Qo0t4cPFC6 — Blayne (@badopinionsguy_) March 2, 2024

Does Ian Rush count as a fan? Of course he does.

What a moment! Get in!!! @LFC big 3 points! @Darwinn99 and the team pic.twitter.com/yzwfRKuWM9 — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) March 2, 2024

"A sh*t Andy Carroll."



"Sign on."



"Back to your sh*thole."



If a fan base ever deserved a 98th minute winner against them, by none other than Darwin Nunez...it's Forest fans.#LFC #NOTLIV #Liverpool #NottinghamForest #EPL pic.twitter.com/kkOi6MO7v8 — LFC Photo (@LFCphoto) March 2, 2024

What Happens Next

Liverpool travel to Prague mid-week for the Round of 16 in the Europa League and then come home to face Manchester City on Sunday March 10. The title race is still on and if we can get even one point off from City, we can keep our heads above water for a little longer. Now with Darwin and Domink Szoboszlai back from injury, and Mohamed Salah on his way, reckless optimism is starting to take hold.

It’s March. We’ve got this.

How The Managers Reacted

Just gonna end with this one.